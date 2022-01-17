Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

United States Consulate, Nigeria in collaboration with a private organisation, Matador, hasn’t been commenced training of 300 secondary school girls across the State in coding.

The girls are drawn from different secondary schools across the state, according to Matador’s project coordinator, Adedayo Adeniyi, will undergo the training for six months after which there would be competition among the participating schools in various coding technology.

The training, tagged, Osun Girls can Code”, Adeniyi adds, “will provide an enabling environment for the girl child to acquire coding technology and bridge the gap with their male counterpart.

“We have identified some big gaps in the area of technological advancement and education in ICT education in Osun state and Nigeria generally. This is an initiative aimed at bridging the gender gap in the area of technology, particularly for girls to advance in the world of Information Technology.

We want to expose them to the world of coding. Most of us are users of technology, but we need people to bring us local content in form of technology that is digitally driven to enhance our productivity in every sector.

“It important for us not to just complain about what is the problem and that is why we decided to create this opportunity for the younger ones because some of the opportunities we could not access, we want to give the younger generation.

“US government through the Lagos Consulate is playing a big role. We are both funding this project. The training will last for six months. We are working with 300 female students and 60 female teachers across the state.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismail Omipidan and the lawmaker, representing Obokun State Constituency, said the platform programme would equip the participants with adequate knowledge on today’s language of communication.

They both expressed confidence that at the end of this programme, the girls and women at training, would have been provided with the confidence, tools, knowledge and support to enter and flourish, in the world of coding.

Vanguard News Nigeria