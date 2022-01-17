.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC rose from their meeting Sunday night in Abuja with a resolution to go ahead with the national convention of the party in February.

No fewer than 20 of the governors were at the meeting which took place behind closed doors at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro District of Abuja. The meeting ended at about 11:30 pm.

The governors were said to be divided as to whether to go on with the convention in February shift it to a later date.

Among governors in attendance at the meeting were Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others were Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the forum passed a vote on confidence on Gov. Buni and two other governors in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee – Abubakar Sani Bello and Gboyega Oyetola.

He said the governors also agreed to go ahead with the national convention slated for February.

He however did not give a specific date, saying the CECPC would have to consult with other stakeholders so harmonize all positions and announce a suitable date.