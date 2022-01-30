.

…10 natives burnt while sleeping ‘- local

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that 11 locals were killed in Southern Kaduna on Sunday, while over 30 houses were burnt by gunmen.

No fewer than 10 locals were allegedly burnt to death while sleeping when Gunmen set fire on the Atak Mawai community in Zaman Dabo village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday.

” We were attacked in the early hours of today( Sunday)by unknown gunmen, they killed about ten 10 people. The attackers also burnt down about ten (10) houses,” a native who craved for anonymity has alleged.

“The attackers stormed the community around 3 am when the people were asleep and went from house to house unleashing their deadly act against the people.”

“As l am talking to you, we are yet to ascertain the number of those killed and those injured by the attackers until we go round the area that is when we know who and who is around and what actually happened.”

“Most of those killed were burnt in their houses as the people were fast asleep as at the time the gunmen came to the community,” he said.

“People’s foodstuffs have also been destroyed, other valuables were also burnt .”

“Security personnel later, came to ensure calmness and avoid further attack by the attackers,” he said.

Journalists were still awaiting the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige, to react to the carnage.

However, Hon. Francis Angwa Sani, Executive Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council told journalists on the phone that there was an attack on the community.

” There was an attack but I don’t have the details now,” he said.

State Government confirmed 11 killed, others injured in Zangon Kataf LGA

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State has in a statement, confirmed the development.

He stated thus: “Security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that Kurmin Masara general area of Zangon Kataf LGA was attacked in the early hours of today. “

“According to the reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilized to the scene of the attack.”

“The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).”

“As of 4:30 PM, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.”

“The victims confirmed killed are listed as follows: Elizabeth Ayuba

– Veronica Auta , Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje ,- Promise Jacob ,Damaris istifanus , Hauwa Joshua ,Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya ; Michael Achi and Gabriel Michael. “

“Over thirty houses and properties were burnt in the attack. The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.”

“The Government of Kaduna State will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces and is receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area.”

“He prayed for the repose of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families. He further wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

