By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected unrepentant terrorists of the ISWAP group attempted to infiltrate Biu Local Government Area of Borno state and met their waterloo once again on the same routes as gallant troops engaged, overpowering them in fierce gunfire.

Recalled that dozens of insurgents who attempted the invasion of Biu through Damboa road axis were intercepted at Mainahari and Yamarkumi Junction, just 2km away to Biu town and were eliminated by troops on Saturday afternoon.

Biu is South and about 180km drive along the busiest Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu road which was closed down for motorists in the past 4 years, forcing travellers to follow from Maiduguri- Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Buratai- Biu axis of about 300km sacred road.

Sources said, a remnant of the insurgents who fled the encounter took courage and attempted to infiltrate the town again on Sunday afternoon before they were killed.

Residents of Biu town and some members of Civilian JTF who participated in the collective battle against the insurgents, but did not want their names mentioned, confirmed the latest Sunday failed terrorists’ invasion.

“There was a terrorist invasion, suspected to be amongst those who were overwhelmed by troops firepower last Saturday at Mainahari Junction that attempted similar attacks on the town, Unfortunately, all of them met their waterloo with support from troops and members of Hunters/Vigilantes. ” one of the sources who simply gave his name as Usman Aliyu said.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Governor of Borno state who hails from Biu, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur confirmed the incident, even as he solicited prayers from all and sundry for restoration of peace in the state.

“Yes, some terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Biu town on the same axis but were repelled by our gallant troops.

“Government is doing everything possible to protect lives and property and we urge each and everyone to remain calm

“We are also soliciting prayers from all and sundry for God Almighty to restore peace to our land and give protection to lives and property of our citizenry,” Kadafur stated

