University of Kigali appoints Prof Hinson Ag VC

The Board of Promoters of the University of Kigali (UoK) has appointed Professor Robert E. Hinson, as the university’s acting vice-chancellor, effective 19 January, following the resignation of the substantive holder of the position.

Hinson, a Ghanaian, is currently UoK’s deputy vice-chancellor (Academic).

He started his academic career on 1 February 2003 as a lecturer at the University of Ghana where he was Director of Institutional Advancement before joining UoK in September 2021 as DVC.

A professor of marketing, Hinson had last December, published a list of his 40 achievements within the first 100 days of his appointment as UoK’s DVC Academic under the title “40 Wins in 100 Days”.

These achievements are categorised under international partnerships and MOU development, faculty development and recruitment, research intensity, student experience and management, policy, strategy and framework development, and marketing and communications.

One of the highlighted achievements is the academic integrity, plagiarism and sexual harassment policy now being implemented in the university to promote intellectual honesty and accountability by staff and students.

Another notable one is that under his supervision, the university recorded its largest-ever convocation. According to Hinson: “We used a multichannel approach to encourage students who had impediments to graduating to complain to the Associate DVC personally and electronically and this exposed challenges to have them addressed; special Viva dispensations were granted students who had outstanding vivas as an impediment to graduation and schools, departments, Registrar’s Office, Examination Office were compelled to work overtime to clear backlogs of students from 2021 and earlier years to facilitate their graduation.”

Among his other global academic responsibilities, Hinson edits the Palgrave Studies of Public Sector Management in Africa as well as the Palgrave Studies of Marketing in Emerging Economies.

