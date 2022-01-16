.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Students Union authorities of the University of Ilorin has concluded arrangements to honour the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and other distinguished Nigerians in its 8th edition of the annual Leadership Summit and also launch its, “Erudite” journal of the union at the occasion.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin by SUG President Waliu Taofik, the programme which will hold on January 22, 2022, will take place inside the main auditorium of the university by 10 am.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is the Chief Host at the occasion while the youthful Speaker of state House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Salihu Yakubu-Danladi will also honour the occasion to share his success story as the leader of the legislative chamber.

The Royal Father of the occasion is the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, while the Chief Imam of Ilorin is the spiritual Father of the day.

Among distinguished Nigerians to be awarded at the occasion are,”Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on political matters, Mr Hakeem Shagaya, CEO of KARMOD Nigeria, Honourable Tunji Ajuloopin, Rt Honourable Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Mr Peterson Babalola, CEO of Coenergy Global Investment, Engr. Morenikeji Ayodele Aniye, the founder/CEO of Hotspot Group Limited to mention but a few.”

The statement reads, “This is to inform your esteemed medium that the 8th edition of the annual Leadership Summit and the launching of the ‘Erudite’ Journal of the Student Union, University of Ilorin has been scheduled to hold on the 22nd of January, 2022 in honour of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila at the University’s Main Auditorium.

“This auspicious event is a conventional event where the leadership of the Union brings notable leaders across the country to the University to inspire young people that are keen, to holding leadership positions across politics, economics and governance.

“Retrospectively, the last two editions were in honour of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-Haq Oloyede.

“However, our administration has decided to bring the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila considering his giant strides in governance, youth development and quest to better the electoral process at this crucial time.

“The summit which is proposed to have Mallam Saliu Mustapha as its Chairman will feature Keynote Addresses from Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) and Mallam Yinka Oniyangi while the panel Session which is proposed to be moderated by Dayo Oderinu of Rave FM will feature Rep. Ismail Tijani of the House of Reps, General Manager of Kwara state Social Investment programme, Mohammed Brimah, Engineer CO Adebayo, among others.

“His Excellency, Abdul-Rahaman Abdulrazak, the executive Governor of Kwara state is also expected to be the Chief Host of this event while the Royal Father is the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi and the Chief Imam of Ilorin remains out spiritual Father for the day.

“The event will also feature goodwill messages from special Guests of honour that will also be awarded due to their strides. Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on political matters, Mr Hakeem Shagaya, CEO of KARMOD Nigeria, Honourable Tunji Ajuloopin, Rt Honourable Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Mr Peterson Babalola, CEO of Coenergy Global Investment, Engr. Morenikeji Ayodele Aniye, the founder/CEO of Hotspot Group Limited to mention but a few.”

