Unilever West Africa countries comprising Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote D’Ivoire has emerged as Number #1 Top Employer 2022 in their various markets.

The recognition was given to the various countries at the Top Employer 2022 Awards, following a keenly contested process of measurements based on HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Sustainability, and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Speaking on this development, The MD/CEO, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, said, “this pleasant news attests to our firm resolved to always put our people first in all we do as a business. Our people will always remain our number one priority as an organisation.”

The Top Employers award programme has certified and recognised more than 1857 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents since its inception.

On his part the HR Director, Unilever West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro, said, “being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. I am very pleased with this news that has reaffirmed how committed we are to our people as a business. We will continue to seek opportunities to improve our peoples experience to make our business a place of pride for them to work, play and fulfill their purpose.”

Unilever West Africa is a member of the Unilever Group, one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. On any given day, 2.5 billion people use Unilever products to feel good, look good and get more out of life. Unilever is committed to achieving its objective of making Sustainable Living Commonplace through its people, brands, and operations.