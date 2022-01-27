UNICROSS Alumni President inaugurated member of Govermorning Council

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE National President of University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, Alumni, Agwu Paul Adugba was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the institution’s Governing Council by the Commissioner for Quality Education, Dr Godwin Amanke.

The ceremony took place at the University’s Senate Chambers and witnessed by other Governing Council members.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amanke called on Adugba to use his wealth of experience to contribute to the growth of the school as his Almamata.

“Sell the University of Cross River State to the world and ensure that the standard for which the school is known for is upheld by all both teachers and students,” he admonished.

He said UNICROSS is the pride of the state with its products excelling in their fields of endeavour across the country, assuring that the state government places high premium on education and would continue to do its best to fund the university and also establish needed projects in the school

Mr Adugba assured that he would remain committed to the welfare of the school, stating that the school remain his pride as most people know that the success he has attained was built in the university.

The National President was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Budget, Otu Otu Ita, and a host of other alumnus of the school.

Vanguard News