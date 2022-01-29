Mrs Beatrice Igwe

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The University of Calabar ,UNICAL ,Governing Council has recalled the institution’s Bursar ,Mrs Beatrice Igwe who was suspended on December 2020 over alleged financial impropriety with a condition she forfeits 50 percent of her withheld salary during her one year suspension.

Vanguard gathered that the decision was taken after the Council rose from its Special Meeting held on Monday, January 24, 2022 with a resolution to recall the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Beatrice Igwe from suspension.

Recall that Council had in a letter dated December 19, 2020 suspended the University Bursar from office over alleged involvement in financial impropriety.

In a release from the Public Relations Unit of the University sighted by Vanguard it disclosed that the Bursar appeared before the Disciplinary Committee and she was investigated and recommendations made.

“Following the suspension, Mrs. Beatrice Igwe on the 13th of October, 2021 appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of Council, which investigated her case and made recommendations to Council.

“To this end, Council at its special meeting approved the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and directed that the Bursar be recalled from suspension and to resume work with effect from January 24, 2022.

“Her recall from suspension which was conveyed in a letter signed by the University Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe states have that she will forfeit 50 % of her salary, which was withheld during the period of her suspension.

“Council, according to the letter, also directed Management to handle her request to proceed on accumulated annual leave, administratively,” it stated.

Efforts by Vanguard to reach the embattled Bursar proved abortive.