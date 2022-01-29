Prof Mohammad Israr who is Alumni and member board of trustees of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. has been appointed as a Vice Chancellor of Mewar International University, Nigeria.

Prof Mohammad Israr is a Fellow of International Chartered World Learned Society, Fellow of Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books He has Honorary Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Science and Post Doctorate Degree from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc.

Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Israr was a Professor in Department of Mechanical Engineering at Poornima College of Engineering, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Prior to my current status, I worked as a Professor in Department of Mechanical Engineering at Sur University College, Sur, Sultanate of Oman, (18 February 2018 to 15 June 2020), as a Principal at Dungarpur College of Engineering and Technology, Dungarpur, Rajasthan, India (01 March 2014 to 17 February 2018) and worked as a Principal at Alani Engineering College, Junagadh, Gujarat, India (01 September 2012 to 28 February 2014).

He was the first faculty in the history of Sur University College, Sur, Sultanate of Oman, who registered and published the Patent. I have 07 Granted Patent in Intellectual Property Australia, Australian Government, and also have registered & published 35 patents in Intellectual Property India, Indian Government. I have published 91 research papers in various reputed national, international journals and conferences like Taylor and Francis, Springer, Elsevier, ASME etc.

I have published 10 books, and one article published in Infraline Energy Magazine. He have obtained many prestigious awards like “Young Scientist Award-2018”, “Outstanding Researcher Award in Mechanical Engineering-2019”, and “Outstanding Engineering Services to Society Awards-2021”. he supervised 10 candidates for their doctoral (Ph.D.) degree and also supervised 3 candidates for Master candidates.

So far, he, reviewed 14 Ph.D. thesis, 03 Master thesis and 250 research papers. heis an associated as an Editorial Board Members in reputed more than 300 national and International Journals. He has acted as a Session Chair, Speaker and International Technical Committee in many national or International Conferences. He also a member of various technical and professional bodies such as SCIEI- USA, IAENG- Hongkong, AAIR- USA, IFERP-India, IETA-India, ISTE- India, FICWLS,FCWIEB and others.

He has been appointed as a Assessor for Promotions in Management and Science University, Malaysia for QS World University Rankings 2021.

According to World Intellectual Property report 2018, [In Overview of IP filing activity, Table 1. Ranking of total (resident and abroad) IP filing activity by origin, 2018], Page number 8], a total of 12 patents have been filed from India, out of which 5 patents have been filed with his name.

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bahsiru Aremu the Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. pray for long life, good health, future success of Prof Mohammad Israr as commence his work in Nigeria as a Vice Chancellor of Mewar International University, Nigeria.