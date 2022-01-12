By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Fresh attacks at Ancha village, Bassa local government area of Plateau State have claimed yet to be ascertained number of lives.

Property of the villagers were also razed in the incident which occurred on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, the Operation SAFE Haven, OpSH through the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said, “In the late hours of Tuesday 11 January 2022, troops of OPERATION SAFE HAVEN received a distress call of an attack on Ancha Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

“The troops responded swiftly and mobilized to the village. On reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village. Houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN are on the trail of the assailants and details of the pursuit would be made available later…”

However, the State Governor, Simon Lalong described the incident as “another sad tale in the unending cycle of violent attacks in the area which has continued despite several measures taken by Government,” and ordered security agencies to “ensure that they fish out the attackers at all costs.”

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said, the Governor “has again expressed deep sadness over another attack in Ancha village which left many dead and properties destroyed. The attack is another sad tale in the unending cycle of violent attacks in the area which has continued despite several measures taken by Government.

“He ordered security agencies to ensure that they fish out the attackers at all costs, as bringing such perpetrators to justice is the only way to halt the barbaric killings.

“The Governor asked the GOC 3rd Armoured Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven; The Commissioner of Police; Department of State Services; Operation Rainbow and other security organs in the State to utilize intelligence available from survivors and other sources and ensure that the perpetrators of this and other attacks are apprehended and exposed.”

He directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to “move in and assess the damage as well as offer immediate humanitarian interventions.”

Meanwhile, the Governor has praised security forces for “bursting a kidnap group and rescuing some victims in Barkin Ladi,” describing the action as “heartwarming and a prove that criminals will not be allowed to rest in Plateau State.”