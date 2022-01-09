By Benjamin Njoku

Popular film director, Umanu Ojochenemi Elijah is soaring higher as he has been ranked among the top breakout film directors in this part of the world in 2021 .

Others are Biodun Stephen and Tope Alake.

The list was compiled by West Africa’s biggest film distribution outlet, FILMONE ENT.

Expressing happiness following the good news, the director of the blockbuster movie,” Devil in Agbada ” ,said 2021 was a child’s play compared to what he plans to accomplish this year.

He revealed that he has about four blockbuster movies due to be released this year.

According to him, he has no intention of slowing down the pace as he will be shooting back to back movies this year than ever before.

Speaking further, the media Director to Africa’s legendary comedian AliBaba’s January 1st concert attributed the achievements he has recorded in the movie industry to hard work and consistency.

One of Africa’s most creative and decorated filmmakers, Umanu is vast in Cinematography, editing and directing. He has an international degree in Digital storytelling from Birmingham Film Academy as well as Cinematic film-making degree from the British council.

He is the founder of Krystal Filmworks limited, Nigeria’s leading production powerhouse that comprises of Nollywood finest young filmmakers.

He has been part of several Nollywood blockbuster movies including Devil in Agbada, Bitter rain, Almajiri, Call to Bar by AY Makun, LOUD the movie, The Millions, Made In Heaven, Locked, She is….among others.

He has also won notable awards and recognition from AMVCA, AFRIFF, Best of Nollywood Award, New York Film festival, NTFF Berlin Germany, Sau mauro film festival Italy and more.