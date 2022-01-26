Centre is chief convener, Amb. Dr. Unyime-Ivy and other members of the foundation during the press conference held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The dream of late Ubong King, the Founder of Ubong King Foundation is achieving its objectives of aiding young Nigerians discover and develop their potentials and by extetion secure their future. Late Ubong King’s legacy will continue to speak for generations because he built it to outlive him.

Following the positive impact of the foundation on humanity especially young people since inception, and in line with Abraham Lincoln’s quote, “The best way to predict your future is to create it,” and Norman Vincent Peale’s quote, “Change your thoughts and change your world,” the Convener, Amb. Dr. Unyime-Ivy has carefully chosen the theme of this second edition of this annual flagship event of the Ubong King Foundation – Thinkation 2022 as, “Create Your World”.

Dr. Unyime-Ivy in a media conference in Lagos said, “in compliance with Covid-19 rules, the event which will be held virtual and with few people in the hall including few guest speakers takes place in Lagos this Saturday”.

Continuing, she said that thinkation is the flagship annual event of the Ubong King Foundation, which was conceived by our Founder- Ubong King about 5 years ago. “Its maiden edition held in 2018 here in Lagos. This event was born out of the Founder’s burning pain point, having known and tasted failure, and rising from the ashes of defeat to success and impactful living. His life experiences birthed a strong passion to raise young entrepreneurs with a mandate to impact their world through creative thinking, in addition to education, and also wean them from a dependency mind-set to a productive one as well as influencing the hungry minds in this generation to reposition themselves and get productive”.

According to her, thinkation is a creative merger of Thinking + Education. “We believe that thinking is the missing component in our young minds and businesses today and that is why we are painstakingly putting this event together to challenge parochial mindsets and provoke their critical thinking processes. A mind that has been trained to think critically, is one that has been stretched and can take on challenging situations and think through to working solutions”.

The event which tends to change the mind set of young people will feature Nevers Mumba –former VP, Zambia and president of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy as keynote speaker and other successful guest speakers from different field of endeavours such as, Just Ibe- Economic growth and development consultant; Ugochukwu Omeogu- Chief Visionary Officer Merignos Consulting and Mentoring Ltd; Dr. Demola Sogunle – Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC; Glenn Davis (Mr. Cologne)- Perfume Connoisseur/brand ambassador for the perfume industry; US Navy Veteran,

Emem Isong Misodi- Frontline Producer & Film Maker, Charles O’ Tudor- Brand Strategist/ group principal consultant, ADSRAT brand management John Obidi- New Media Consultant , Intl speaker/development Trainer Steve Harris- CEO of Edgecution and a host of others.