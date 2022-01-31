…As Nigerian Army commends his commitment

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated that his administration will continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state to ensure that they effectively discharge their duties.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the assurance during the 82 Division Nigerian Army West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021, held yesterday at the 82 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

The governor expressed delight at noting that the annual event was a platform for officers, soldiers, their families, friends and the host community to gather in a joyous and relaxed mood to appreciate God for the successful completion of training activities and operations for the past year while heralding the beginning of the New Year.

Gov. Ugwuanyi said that the occasion offered him the opportunity to celebrate the Nigerian soldiers for their gallantry in battling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in the past year.

“The events of the past year really put your courage and patriotism to test but your successes were cheering and reassuring to Nigerians that we have a dependable, disciplined and committed Army”, the governor said.

Acknowledging, with deep sense of patriotism, the anxiety and emotional challenges the soldiers’ families and friends have to contend with as the officers and soldiers strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked them for “all your unsung sacrifices for our great nation, Nigeria”.

The governor, who pointed out that the state government has a long tradition of mutual understanding and cooperation with the 82 Division Nigerian Army, paid respect to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General F. Yahaya, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T.A. Lagbaja and all the officers and men of the Division for their continued support to his administration especially in the areas of security, civil-military cooperation and peace advocacy.

“Your efforts in providing security are highly appreciated and our administration will continue to assist you and other security agencies in the state to ensure effective discharge of your duties”, Gov. Ugwuanyi assured.

In his address, the GOC 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lagbaja, welcomed Gov. Ugwuanyi to the event as the Special Guest of Honour and commended him for always supporting and identifying with the activities of the Division in particular and the Military in general, aimed at protecting lives and property.

The GOC disclosed that WASA provides an avenue for the Barrack community of various rich and diverse cultures of the country to display their potentials, adding that it is also a forum for peaceful interaction of soldiers and their families as well as the host community and friends.

The climaxes of the event were cultural displays, Tug of War competitions, presentation of awards, gifts and souvenirs, band display, beating of retreat, and the lighting of Bonfire which was performed by the governor.

Dignitaries at the event include the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal I.O. Daramola; the Wife of the GCO and Chairperson, Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association, Mrs. Mariya Lagbaja; the Chief of Staff, 82 Division Headquarters, Brig. Gen. G.O. Omorogbe; the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Brig. Gen. C.A. Ataki, and the Chief Judge of Enugu State ably represented by Hon. Justice C.O. Ajah.

Also at the colourful event were other Heads of Security Agencies in the state; representative of Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, Commander Matthew Amor; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji; and Sariki Hausawa, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo.