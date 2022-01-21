Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at the Old Government Lodge at GRA, Enugu, recently, on inspection tour of the multiple ongoing projects being executed by his administration in keeping with its cost-saving stance in governance, and efforts at reinvigorating the leading status of Enugu as the historic capital of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The ongoing projects inspected by the governor at the Old Government Lodge include the 600-seater state-of-the-art Banquet Hall with basement offices, meeting rooms and retaining walls, among other facilities; the remodeled Old Government Lodge with a newly constructed Annex (completed); 10 units of Executive Guest Houses and 24 units of Guest Flats with a Dining Hall, for routine guests of the state government; a standard Lawn Tennis Court for physical exercise, fitted with a pavilion for spectators and lighting facilities; and landscaping works at the site, among others.