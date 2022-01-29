…As Anglican Church lauds governor on road project, other interventions

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at the Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, located at Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, on Saturday, to inaugurate a digital x-ray machine donated to the hospital by Roban Stores Limited, in commemoration of the 65th birthday of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Sir Rob Onyebuchi Anwatu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who inaugurated the digital x-ray machine alongside the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel O. Chukwuma; the Archbishop’s wife, Joyce; Sir Anwatu; his wife, Nwanne; Chief Anayo Onwuegbu; Chief Eric Chime, among other dignitaries, also inspected the medical equipment and other modern health facilities at the hospital.

The Anglican Church seized the opportunity to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for constructing the internal road of Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, which leads to the hospital and other interventions by his administration.

The Church equally commended Roban Stores Limited for providing the medical facility for the enhancement of healthcare services in the hospital and beyond.

Speaking after the inauguration, the CEO of Roban Stores Limited, Sir Anwatu, said the gesture was in commemoration of his 65th birthday on January 30, 2022, and also in appreciation to God for His goodness and mercies, stressing that God has been kind to the company in general and his family in particular.

The digital x-ray machine was dedicated by Archbishop Chukwuma.