Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on all Akwa Ibom people to remain hopeful, trusting God for better days in the state and country at large.

Governor Emmanuel spoke on Saturday, during a New Year Worship Service at Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese of Uyo.

The Governor who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel and family, some State Executive Council members, welcomed Akwa Ibom people into year 2022 with the optimism that the state and country will evade the challenges faced in 2021.

‘’Today is New Year’s day, I stand here to wish everybody a happy new year, I pray that this year shall be a much better year for us as a country and for us as a state and for you as an individual and your family.”

The Chief Executive noted that in line with the theme of the state in 2022, ‘There Shall be a Performance’, God will reveal his successor in due time, adding that whoever God reveals as his successor will have the same confirmation without confusion.

‘’Our theme as a state is that ‘There Shall Be a Performance’ of what the Lord has told me as a governor, as a leader and if what God is telling you is different from what He is telling me it means it is not from God, it could be a personal opinion.

“But this year shall be a year of that performance of what God has told me including my successor. So if anybody mentions anything to you know that it is not from God it can’t be different from who God has told me and shown unto me.’’

The Governor advised detractors to desist from giving the state a bad image from peddling unverified reports and rumours on social media, pointing out that with the current trend of issues in the country, it calls for appreciation and gratitude to God for blessing the state especially throughout what the nation went through in 2020 and 2021.

“What is happening in our state, a lot of people may not understand, Jesus Christ said hereinafter you will understand.

“A lot of people may not understand and we can pardon them, because so many people that write and talk in the social media, some of them are never exposed to what is happening around the globe so when they see things instead of giving thanks and all the glory to God, they say things that will not glorify God.”

Governor Emmanuel thanked the Anglican Communion Church, Uyo Diocese for their fervent prayers for the state.

He redeemed a pledge of N10 million in support of the building project of the Bishop’s house, and also donated a bus for Anglican Communion, Uyo Diocese Choir.

In his homily, the Bishop, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Uyo Diocese, Rev. Prince Antai, who titled his message, ‘Faith that Activates God’s Promises’, culled his text from Gen: 12: 1- 3, enjoined Christian believers to live a life of obedience to God’s word and faith which will bring the will of God to pass.

‘’Faith is the ability to believe God without questioning God. When you obey God you will prosper, through the dark tunnel of obedience, the light shall shine. There is a specific miracle for those who obey God.’’