Delta state gubernatorial aspirant, Uba A. Michael has described Senate President, Ahmad Idris Lawan as a quintessential lawmaker who has through his leadership engendered a peaceful Nigeria.

Uba said this in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Lawan’s 63rd birthday marked on Wednesday.

According to Uba who hails from Evwreni in Ughelli North Local government, the smooth relationship between the Executive and Legislative arm of the 9th Assembly could not have been possible if Lawan hadn’t put his foot down and insisted that the legislature won’t fight the executive.

He commended the Yobe born lawmaker for his numerous contributions to the Nigeria project

Lawan represents Yobe North Senatorial District.