Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, TYC has berated the claim by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom that he has implemented the minimum wage for workers in the state describing the claim as a blatant lie that should not emanate from a public office holder who is referred to as a chief executive of a state.

The TYC in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja while reacting to the Governors interview on Arise TV recently noted that it was ridiculous that the governor who is unable to pay salaries and pensions would make a burgoos claim of implementing minimum wage.

The statement entitled, ‘Governor Samuel Ortom on the Last Lap of destroying Benue State’ and signed by its President, Hon. Mike Msuaan decried the inability of the governor to provide democratic dividends for the people of the state.

“For a Governor who has less than two years to leave, what legacies will Ortom be remembered for? Other governors are showcasing their achievements in government. Surprisingly, Governor Ortom appeared on Arise television to simply blab

“Governor Ortom uses a law of propaganda often attributed to Nazi Joseph Goebbels which states that “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, he was bold to delude viewers on Arise TV that he has implemented the minimum wage for workers in the state. This is a blatant lie that should not emanate from a public office holder who is referred to as a chief executive of a state.

“Governor Ortom has caused tremendous and untold hardship to Benue people. After declaring legitimate workers ghosts and sacking them Ortom set up committees to ascertain the wage bill of the state. It is compelling to ask. What is the wage bill of Benue State?”

“On the accusation of corruption Ortom levelled against the government of President Buhari, the president of the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide stated that although the group is not holding brief for the President, at the moment, the ICPC is persecuting the governors, Top aides; principal private secretary Mr Steven Amase and Adviser on Works Hon. Torkuma Manger. He has failed to account for the over 500 billion accrued to the state as demanded by the Benue stakeholders in a press conference in Abuja. The 8 billion, Governor Ortom claimed he recovered from monies misappropriated by his predecessor seem to have been re-looted.

“At the inception of his administration in 2015, Ortom promised to build industries and revive the moribund ones. Almost seven years after, he has failed to revive even one, let alone build an industry in the state. This is after wasting tax payer’s monies on needles foreign trips in the name of attracting foreign investors to the state.

“We want to raise alarm and call on the Benue stakeholders to rise up and stop Governor Ortom from destroying the state bequeathed to us by our heroes past. If this is not done, by 2023, the government of Ortom must have wasted 8 years issuing careless press releases and won a gold medal for signing fruitless MOU’S without any developmental projects to show in addition to a notorious refusal to pay workers and pensioners”

“Nothing is moving in the state, the roads are bad; the civil service is fast crumbling under the watchful eyes of Ortom.

“Over time, Nigerians and Benue people accuse Governor Ortom of screaming and attacking President Buhari towards the end of every month to prevent an interrogation on his refusal to pay workers and pensioners their due. Benue people have to wait for President Buhari to send Bailouts for salaries to be paid.

“In recent times, in addition to his failure to develop the state, the governor has resorted to verbally demeaning the people of Benue. The disrespectful and uncouth manner he refers to Mr President is alien to the values of a Benue person. These are subtle ways of painting the Benue people as being irresponsible.

“Like we have asked in the past, what will governor Ortom be remembered for when he leaves office in 2023?”, the group queried.