The Chairman Governing Council of Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, Prof. Tunde Samuel, has been honoured with a Golden Award as “the most Notable and Top Distinguished Education Leader of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The vibrant Chairman Governing Council has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society, according to a letter addressed to Prof. Tunde Samuel by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society, recently.

While conferring the awards on Prof. Tunde Samuel, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Prof. Tunde Samuel’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, golden frame of Five Star Award, Special Golden Award frame, a muffler, a golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Prof. Tunde Samuel on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts in adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, in the USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government-regulated universities worldwide and online operation stated that Prof. Tunde Samuel is a shining example of diligence, excellence, and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof. Tunde Samuel appreciated the Grand President and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He disclosed that he dedicates the honour to Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as Chairman of the Council. He also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of his Polytechnic viz teaching, research, and community service.

The International Chartered World Learned Society is a worldwide independent organization, self-governing, pan-discipline educational charity according to the statutes. It provides expert scholars’ advice on a variety of public issues related to sciences, engineering, health sciences, arts, humanities, social sciences, and so on.

The Society draws up considerable strength of distinguished scholars and professionals. all over the world.

Prof. Sir Aremu, while talking about Professor Tunde Samuel, he said, “Professor Tunde Samuel was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Edun on 26th October 1948. Professor Tunde Samuel is one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University both as a member of the Implementation Committee and two-time members of the Provisional Government Council. He was the Pioneer Provost of Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Noforija, Epe, Lagos State between 1994 and 2002. And also Special Adviser on Education to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was Governor of Lagos State. Professor Tunde Samuel is a Gangatua formulator of the Policy and Implementation of Lagos State.

“He has assisted the Former Governor of Lagos “Bola Ahmed Tinubu in several capacities, in Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, and National awards in Nigeria and Diaspora. He has worked co-currently with Professor Babs Fafunwa in his Educational Foundation Programmes in developing the Human Resource Experts for Productivity and Effectiveness. Professor Tunde Samuel is also the founding father of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State and Nigeria, which his Apex Leader is Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Honourable Adaranijo of Agege Constituency. He is a member of Cherubim and Seraphim of St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase (Ajagunmokadi) which has been his refuge and strength in the days of trouble.

“Professor Tunde Samuel has produced many scholars in the Fold and also in the Academia world. E.g Former Chairman Lagos State Universal Board (LASUBEB) Dr. Ganiyu Oluremi Shopeyin, Late Associate Professor Samuel Taiwo Akinyemi. Dr. (Mrs) Ahunnaye, Dr. Iyiomo Akinrotimi Oyetakin, Dr. Ofem Igot Bassey, Associate Professor Latifat Yahya to mention but a few. He has also assisted so many people knowingly and unknowingly in securing employment in the academia and civil service commission. Professor Tunde Samuel was also a member of the National Conference (CONFAB) a Member of the Lagos State Advanced Council and a retired Professor of Political Economics of Education at the Lagos State University, Lasu, Ojo.

“Professor Tunde Samuel is an International Consultant for UNESCO and UNICEF. Also, he is the Former Chairman of Governing Council Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto-Ijanikin, Federal University Oye-Ekiti State, and Currently Chairman of Governing Council, Federal University Otuoke Bayelsa. Professor Tunde Samuel according to the award organizers is hereby honour with “Distinguished Professor of Education Leader in the 21st century for his contribution to quality education. His Intellectual Disposition/Strength, Past and Present Educational Experience, Academic Pedigree, and Service to Humanity”.