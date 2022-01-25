Trustees of Olashore International School inaugurates independent panel into ex-student claims

The Trustees of Olashore International School Association, Proprietor of Olashore International School (OIS), a private co-educational boarding secondary school in Iloko-Ijesha, Osun State, has inaugurated a Five-member panel of inquiry into an alleged sexual assault claim by an ex-student of Olashore International School Obiamaka Azubuike.

Ms Azubuike had in December 2021 via a social media post alleged that she was 18 years ago sexually assaulted by 13 of her fellow students in the school.

Azubuike who was a student of the school between September 1998 and July 2004 also in her allegation claimed that the school tried to cover up the incident when the case was reported to the school’s management and stripped her of her prefectship.

The Five-man panel of inquiry is composed of the following members:

Justice Olusola Williams Rtd – Retired Judge of the Lagos High Court and serves on the Board of Mirabel Centre – Chairperson

2. Dr Alero Roberts – Lecturer, Public Health Consultant and serves on the Board of Corona Trust Council

3. Mrs Adeyinka Adefope – Educationist and Safeguarding Consultant

4. Dr Sade Olajubu – Forensic Psychiatrist

5. Mr Ebuka Ekeanyanwu – Legal Practitioner

The ex-student in her claims among other reliefs is demanding that;

The school makes a publicly apology to her in print and on social media.

Reinstate the records to show that she was a school prefect in the school and also grant a zoom ceremony where she will be awarded the honors she allegedly earned.

According to a statement issued by Mrs Olapeju Sofowora, Chairperson, Olashore International School Association, the panel which was inaugurated by the Association’s Board of Trustees is charged to examine what truly transpired 18 years ago and make recommendations as considered fit.

The panel is expected to commence sitting immediately and conclude their inquiry within 8 weeks.

