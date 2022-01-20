File photo of containers-laden trucks on Oshodi-Apapa road.

By Godwin Oritse

THE Council of Maritime Trucks Unions Association, COMTUA, has rejected the recent re-introduction of payment on the Electronic Call up system otherwise known as ‘ETO’ platform (a Yoruba word meaning arrangement), saying, “This is alien to us as the illegal collections on the same route is still an issue before the police.”

In a petition to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, National President of COMTUA, Mr. Adeyinka Aroyewun, said that the promoters of Truck Transit Park Limited, TTP, has published its payment for its services on the Kiri-Kiri route.

Aroyewun also said that the group also rejects the 30 days expiration on all Eto call up bookings adding that the NPA has earlier denied its involvement in the illegal payment.

Part of the letter reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the publication of TTP on various media notifying us of Eto payments on Kirikiri route and the expiration duration of 30 days on all Eto call up bookings. “This is alien to us as the illegal collections on the same route is still an issue before the police.

“NPA management denied involvement in this collection in our meeting at the headquarters sometimes in July.

“We reject this policy in its entirety and we advise you to use your good offices to avert the crisis that may ensue from this.”