By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops fighting against Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists’, at the weekend, neutralized five (5) terrorists in separated gun battles while many of the terrorists fled in disarray and various assorted weapons were recovered.

Giving details of the confrontations, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Hen Onyema Nwachukwu said, ‘Troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Hadin Kai in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) on Saturday eliminated the criminal elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State.

“Troops recorded this feat in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

“In a clearance operation code-named “Operation Dominance I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, owing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle, and a motorcycle. These are aside other equipment recovered by troops.

“The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

“Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State again suffered a bloody nose on Sunday 30 January 2022, as troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai deployed at forwarding Operating Base Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

“In the firefight that ensued, troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles, one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, foodstuff, and provisions, among others.

“The good people of Yobe and Borno states are please enjoined to support the troops with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities.”