Bertrand Traore

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore has returned a positive Covid-19 test and put his country in a tight corner in their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Stallions will take on Cape Verde today and coach Kamou Malo, who himself has only just recovered from the illness, said that Troare would be missed in the game.

Before their opening game against Cameroon, they had cried foul after arguing that the coronavirus testing procedure they were subjected to did not match the protocols outlined by Caf, but the results stood and they were denied several key players.

Edmond Tapsoba and Oula Abbas Traore have subsequently returned negative tests, while Dango Ouattara and Saidou Simpore will also have to miss their second group game after testing positive for the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria