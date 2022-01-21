Nigerian Rap artiste, Michael Egwu also known as Trap Mike is making a bold move to connect his music to a larger audience by shooting new videos for some tracks of his sophomore album release last year entitled ‘Ghost In The Capital’.

The body of work grabbed its own share of airplay on major stations around the city with top tracks such as Walking featuring Barzini and Update featuring Litvybez. It’s a step-up from his debut, ‘Trapped Up Stunna’ released in 2018. “I’m in the process of shooting music videos. I can’t wait to go on TV. Building my fanbase and connecting with them to let them see the face behind the sound is very important for me now. That’s what’s next for me,” said the budding singer.

In his album, Trap Mike pays homage to the Federal Capital City of Nigeria, Abuja, the city housing Nigeria’s seat of power. The rich influence of Abuja has shaped the Ebonyi State-born singer’s life and influenced his music worldview while growing up and this is very evident in the album.

He disclosed, “I grew up in the nation’s capital but didn’t start my music career there. I have been writing songs and rapping my lyrics until one day I had opportunity to get into the studio and record. It’s been quite a journey, I spent about four years just recording in the studio. I just knew that I had to come back to the capital and let them know the stuff I’m made of.”

Showing keen self-awareness, he explained, “I feel like I’m different from the other Trap Stars that I know. I have my own techniques that I apply to my music. I have my own different Sound but I will leave that for you to judge.”