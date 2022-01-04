By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Government has said the major challenge of facing electricity supply in the country is transmission of power generated.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, said this, while noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was worried about power generation hovering around 5,000MW.

Aliyu spoke during an inspection tour of the 215MW Kudenda Power Station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Tuesday.

The Minister said the “present administration is worried about the power generation hovering around 5,000MW, and efforts are in top gear to quickly increase it to 7,000MW, then 11,000MW before finally reaching 25,000MW in a few years time.

“The major challenge faced by electricity in Nigeria is poor transmission of power generated.

“Government is doing everything possible to harvest the generated power, transmit them and generally improve electricity supply across the country.

“This power station project started in 2012 and it has reached over 80% completion before work stalled.

“Now we are trying to revive it. There are four partners and we are discussing with them to see how we can complete the project and bring it on stream.

“It would be powered by diesel first before the supply of gas because it uses dual source of power.

“This year is year of delivery. The present situation we are in is not good enough; we have to improve.

“Within six months, you will see the electricity of this country improve. The Siemens which is an agreement struck between Nigeria and Germany will come on stream.

“There are 10 massive transformers to be deployed all round the country in specific locations.

“We also deployed 175 mobile substations some greenfield, some brownfield, which are going to construct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria