In its bid to rid Oshodi and its environs of traffic gridlock, a combined team of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation (LAGESC), Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Friday, vow to intensify enforcement against street traders and hawkers who convert lay-bys to shops and illegal car parks in the area.

The team leaders disclosed this at the Command Headquarters of LAGESC in the Bolade-Oshodi area of Lagos after a joint meeting.

LAGESC Corps Marshal CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), who welcomed the sister agencies to the meeting said the uncoordinated activities of roadside traders and hawkers have been obstructing the free flow of vehicular movements among other infractions.

According to her, ‘‘the directives of the Governor of Lagos State has made it known that Oshodi must be rid of all environmental infractions and this is why LAGESC, Taskforce and LASTMA will keep collaborating to achieve results’’.

The Corps Marshal said that the operation is one that will be continuous and geared towards clearing Oshodi of street trading, hawking, displaying wares for sale on pedestrian bridges and those who convert bridges to places of abode, walkways, lay-bys, medians among other environmental infractions which contravenes the State Environmental Laws 2017.

Also commenting on the operation, the Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye explained that the operation is in line with the Governor’s directives at restoring Oshodi to its clean and orderly nature and rid its environs of all encumbrances.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba stressed the significance of the Governor’s directives which includes clearing all areas around Oshodi of vehicular infractions to ensure free flow of vehicular movement.

Akinpelu however advised street traders, hawkers and defaulters to stay within designated markets for trading and obey the environmental laws of the State as anyone who falls short will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

