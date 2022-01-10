The protesters in Akure

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Spare parts traders in Akure, the Ondo state capital have protested against the alleged imposition of a chairman, Kayode Olorunfemi, by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The traders in Mojere market who kicked against the imposition said Olorunfemi had spent eleven years in the position and should vacate the seat.

Their spokesperson, Kole Amueyinoge called on the state government and the security agencies to intervene before the matter assumed a dangerous dimension.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the traders called for his removal after forcefully staying in office for eleven years.

Amueyinoge, said “we are tired of the continued imposition of Kayode Olorunfemi on us. We have dragged him before Deji of Akure who appealed to us to give him 12 months to wind up his tenure.

“The embattled chairman refused to vacate office despite spending eleven years, the traditional ruler is aiding crisis in the market by insisting that the embattled chairman should continue in office.

“We also visited the local government authorities who organized a peace meeting with the traders and we all signed a peace accord with Kayode promising to vacate the seat last December, while an interim Committee was put in place.

“We are surprised to learn that the Committee has been halted not to conduct an election until further notice and Kayode should continue as our Chairman.

“We will resist Kayode to lead the traders in Mojere market, he has caused more atrocities in the market.

” The Deji of Akure had installed him as the Asoju Oba in the market and should step aside from contesting for the Chairmanship position.

“The Deji of Akure should not meddle into the leadership of the market as we pay directly to the local government. The local government is in charge of the market and we have informed them.

Reacting, the embattled Chairman, Olorunfemi described the protesting traders as lazy bones and maintained that he remains the Chairman of the spare parts market.

Olorunfemi explained that there was no crisis in the market but said those protesting are sponsored thugs who have no business in the market

“I am not bothered by their noise, those making noise are not traders in the market. I decided to stay off the market inorder not to disrupt the peace in the market”.

Contacted, the monarch who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Micheal Adeyeye, said though the market is a traditional market but said the traditional ruler of Akure has no special interest in any of the candidate jostling for the leadership of the market.

According to him, the traders had visited the palace to complain about the development and a caretaker committee that will steer the affairs of the market had been put in place before the election.

Adeyeye said, “the Deji of Akure only installed a traditional leader in the market and not Chairman.

“He waded into the crisis and a caretaker Committee was set up to conduct an election.

He added that “But the Committee realized that most traders who traveled during the last Christmas and new year period have not returned and they have to postpone the election till March this year.”

Vanguard News Nigeria