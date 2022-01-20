Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Tunde Oso

Leading Out-of-Home companies have thrown their creative and corporate weight behind Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration. They are showcasing its achievements in infrastructure and housing, among others

.The out-of-home companies that have offered their top rated LED media platforms in showcasing all the completed works of Governor Sanwo-Olu, especially in housing and roads, include: Elevate Media, New Crystal, Plural Media, Invent Media, Nimbus Media and Just Brandit.

The outdoor advertising firms are streaming video clips of the projects live on their LED screens within the metropolis and the locations of all these projects. This is with a view to creating mass awareness for the efforts of the state government.

According to them, apart from creating an enabling environment for businesses and technical support that encourages the private sector to play its envisaged role, Sanwo-Olu has left no stone unturned in helping corporate players direct their energies and contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of Lagosians.

Commenting on the companies’ initiative and good gesture, Lagos State Commissioner For Information & Strategy Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said the government is quite appreciative of the voluntary support by these leading out-of-home companies noting that it is an indication that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is indeed connected to its citizens.

