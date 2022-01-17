By Akpokona Omafuaire

HIGH Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere Speaker, BYSHA, High Chief McDonald Igbadiwei, Shedrack Agediga and others on Sunday celebrated Apostle Asia Bebenimibo as he clock 90 years.

The nonagenarian cleric is the father of Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Commissioner representing Ijaw ethnic nationality in the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC and Tompolo’s Media Adviser.

Ngobere was represented by Igbadiwei, member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency IV in the Bayelsa Assembly while Hon. George Ekpemupolo represented Tompolo in the birthday bash held at Okerenkoko Zion city.

According to Tompolo, “Pa Bebenimibo is our father and a Community leader worth emulating, he led his community for over 20 years and provided leadership.

“As a servant of God, he has led a worthy life, he is one of Gbaramatu greatest leader, he has children who are contributing to the growth of the kingdom.” He added.

On his part, the Bayelsa Assembly Speaker said, “Today is not a speech making day, but a day to celebrate our father. He’s worth celebrating and we are savouring the moment.

“God has blessed our father with good health, children and the good of life. We pray for many more years for our father.” He added.

Agediga, Executive Director Planning, Research and statistics, Desopadec, on his part said, “Pa Bebenimibo is a father of all, he’s a true father, a man who loves his people and lover of God.”

High Chief Patani Heavens, former Regent of Gbaramatu kingdom who led the opening prayers extol Bebenimibo, his former boss.

According to him, “Pa Bebenimibo was my boss when he was doing timber business. Today, we are celebrating an icon and a living legend. He has contributed enormously to the growth of Gbaramatu.”

Shedrack Otuaro, Chairman, Okerenkoko Federated Community while presenting a gift to Bebenimibo on behalf of the community prayed for many more years for the nonegenarian.

High point of the epoch occasion included boat display in the Okerenkoko river by some women and musical display by Ijaw leading musician Izonebi.

Some of the dignatories present in the occasion included; High Chief McDonald Igbadiwei, Hon. Shedrack Agediga, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, High Chief Patani Heavens, Chief Sheriff Mulade, Chief Vincent Oyibode, Shedrack Otuaro amongst others.