ABUJA – The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of Kano politician and former candidate of the National Republican Convention in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, describing him as “an indefatigable defender of North’s dignity and values.”

The Forum in a condolence message issued by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said it lost a loyal founding member, a firm believer in responsible and visionary leadership.

The statement reads, “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Nigerians are deeply saddened by the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa.

“The North has lost an indefatigable defender of its dignity and values. Nigeria has lost an illustrious son, a consummate politician who was denied the opportunity to provide leadership with the annulment of the Presidential elections In 1992.

“The Forum lost a loyal founding member, a firm believer in responsible and visionary leadership. Alhaji Bashir was the embodiment of the best combination of private enterprise and unparalleled philanthropy. His landmarks in Kano and the national economy will match the best.

“History will record that Alhaji Bashir’s life was well spent in the service of God and fellow humans, and he will continue to be an inspiration to many generations of Nigerians.”

The Forum also condoled with the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, the people of Kano and Nigerian Muslims over the demise of Dr Datti Ahmad. It also prayed that “Allah (SWA) will reward him for his pioneering service to his community with Aljannah Firdausi.”

