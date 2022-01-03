.

* Affairs in Imo constitute an assault on dignity, the well-being of the citizenry

*Obi of Onitsha, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, others speak

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor & Chinonso Alozie

Traditional rulers and representatives of religious leaders in the South-East have decried the hostilities in Imo State and urged politicians to de-escalate the violence and tension to save the state.

Speaking on the banner of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, the monarchs and religious leaders blamed politicians for the state of affairs in Imo.

In a joint statement by His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi Of Onitsha; and His Grace, Archbishop Chibuzo Opoko Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, they proposed to immediately commence meetings with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, past governors, former governorship candidates, and elders of the state to look at the problem and proffer solutions.

They said: “The dramatic and condemnable invasion of a place of worship by officers of the Nigeria Police Force on December 26, 2021, ostensibly to effect the arrest of a former governorship candidate in Imo State has brought to the public consciousness the long-running troubling state of affairs in the state, which has led to the loss of many lives, hundreds of millions of Naira of property, a deterioration of the environment for business and a debilitating poisoning of public culture and trust.

“Even as we write this statement, a report is breaking of an exchange of gunfire between unknown gunmen and law enforcement officers, which may have left several people dead. Imo has become a war zone and the Igbo nation is appalled that those responsible seem unable to gauge the consequences of their conduct.

“The tensions, violence and failing law and order situation has resulted in a significant number of deaths, including those of traditional rulers, a considerable number of missing persons, and the abduction of scores of youth presumably by law enforcement and non-state actors. Many attribute this to the prevailing political differences in the State. These arrested and kidnapped young men are said to be held in concentration camp conditions.

This state of affairs in Imo State, blamed largely on a few politicians of the State and their cohorts, constitute an assault on the dignity and well-being of Ndi Imo and the Igbo nation. It is unacceptable and must be brought to a speedy resolution.

“To pursue one’s political interest to the detriment of the interest of the people that one seeks to serve violates the essence of the Igbo way and good leadership. As such we call on all the gladiators, requesting that they note that the ethos of Ndi Igbo is steeped in ‘egbe belu ugo ebelu’. We know what fate is cast on the one that does not allow the other to perch.

“We, as the clergy, traditional rulers and elders of conscience of Alaigbo, under the auspices of the Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution (J. B.) are compelled to intervene.

“First, we urge all the political leaders in contestations and their followers to cease and desist from all actions that will escalate or compound the situation on the ground in the State.

“Next, we ask for an examination of conscience of the actors in Imo State, FCT, Abuja, or elsewhere. We trust that the Igbo Spirit, which guided our intervention in the run-up to the recent Anambra State governorship election and resulted in peaceful and salutary outcomes, will lead the key antagonists in Imo State politics to collaborate with us to help reconstruct the social order in Imo to greater civility.

“We propose to immediately commence meetings with the Governor, the past governors, the former governorship candidates, and elders of the State to scope the problem and proffer solutions.”

