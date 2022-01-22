By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Migrant Project, TMP, has said that it would deploy every available measure, including building the capacity of young Nigerians to discourage them from migrating illegally to Europe and America in search of non-existent greener pastures.

As part of the measures, TMP, in partnership with Jobberman and Utiva, major employment organisations in Nigeria, on Friday, organised a day workshop for younger school leavers on how to write good curriculum vitae, CV, that would attract the attention of employers of labour, secure good jobs and live well in Nigeria, instead of taking all kinds of risks trying to escape to Europe and America through the Sahara desert with all its attendant risks.

Speaking during the workshop held in the Yaba area of Lagos, one of the TMP counsellors, Bukola Adeboye, said the workshop was to ensure that young secondary school leavers understand how to write outstanding CVs that could give them the desired jobs.

She lamented that many of the participants have a lot of experiences but have not been able to put the experiences into their CVs to be able to get jobs.

“So, this is what the training is all about. As an SSCE holder, you can become a front desk officer, sales representative etc. This will reduce the rate of irregular migration because when you have something doing, the urge to go out for greener pastures will automatically reduce. You can travel out for holidays legally and all that,” she stated.

Adeboye said: “Today, we are organising a CV workshop and career fair because we realise that a lot of youths leave Nigeria for Europe and America because they don’t have jobs. But, we also realize that they don’t have jobs mainly because they don’t know how to craft CVs that attract the attention of employers of labour. So, the workshop and career fair is created strictly to help them learn how to write good CVs so that they can be employable within their level.”

Also speaking, another counsellor, Ruth Okorihon, noted that apart from teaching the participants how to write good CVs that could get them jobs, TMP also links them up with jobs by opening them up to skills that can get them the available jobs.

“Your CV goes before you to any hiring or resource manager, so how you craft your CV goes a long way to determining how you will get the attention to be invited for a job interview in the first place and eventually translate into securing the job. So, this is to teach them the skills of writing a CV. Our findings have shown that most of them can’t get jobs because their CV doesn’t communicate much about them and their skills,” she added.

One of the participants, Abolarin Abolore, described the workshop as very helpful and impactful on the youths.

Another participant, Oluwafemi Mariam, said that as a hairdressing stylist, the workshop had taught her how to personalize her services and create new development since the skills are in her.

She thanked TMP for the opportunity, which, according to her, has taught her how to develop her skills in different ways to be able to stand on her feet and think less of migrating out of Nigeria.