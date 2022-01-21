Oyo state prominent politician, Senator Adesoji Akanbi has declared that APC Party Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only Nigerian politician today, who can make revolutionary changes that will strengthen the various institutions in Nigeria, if elected into office as president of the country at the upcoming presidential election in 2023.

Adesoji Akanbi who was himself a prominent member of the 8th senate, said this much, while responding to questions from newsmen at the airport in Ibadan, immediately after the departure of Asiwaju, the APC Party Leader from the state.

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stopped over in Ibadan few days ago, in the company of his entourage which included, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Alh. Muhammed Massari and Jon James Faleke at the Government House to pay a condolence visit to Mr. Seyi Makinde on the recent transition of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Late Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I.

Akanbi who also received Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on arrival earlier, said at his departure that, Asiwaju has shown to the whole world that he is mentally and physically fit to assume power as president of the country, if he wins the presidential election in 2023.

“And as it is presently, the major problem that we have in Nigeria, is that our institutions are weak. Our institutions need to be strengthened to a work-able capacity, to enable functional systems to be created, so we can have great performances from people in government,” said Akanbi.

“Developed countries and many other developing countries have been able to create strong institutions, which demands responsibility and accountability from people in power.

“Look at the last election in the United States of America, the aftermath of the election showed that the former President, Donald Trump, would have almost perpetuated himself in power! But because they have strong institutions there, that became impossible for him to do so!

“So, we need strong institutions in Nigeria, and Tinubu is the only politician presently that has the zeal, the political capacity and the total commitment to strengthen our institutions.”

Akanbi went further to state that, “though, we have many brilliant, articulate, intelligent people in this country, but the truth is that, what is lacking in all of them, is the political will to make that difference, the political will to make our institutions strong like Tinubu would easily do. Tinubu will perform better than all of them.”

Akanbi who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadan, went on to commend Mr Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, for receiving APC Party Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at such a short notice.

He also thanked the people of Oyo state, especially the people of Ogbomosho and Ibadan for their rousing welcome accorded Tinubu, during his short visit to the state.