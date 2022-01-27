Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Otunba Funmi Bushra Alebiosu; Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters (Muslim), Alhaji Jebe Ahmed; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and others, during the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees, at the Haven Event Center, G.R.A Ikeja, on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, former deputy Governor of the state, Femi Pedro, other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other personalities have called on Nigerians to choose the successor of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general election, wisely, in order to take the country into economic prosperity.

The governor and other speakers made the remark, yesterday, at the official inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ABAT Working Committee, a movement for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Tinubu in 2023, held in Ikeja.

The ABAT Movement consists of Several Coordinators across all Local Govts and Wards across the State.

Other personalities at the event, include: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, led by Tajudeen Olusi, former deputy Governor of Lagos, Abiodun Ogunleye, Chairman of the APC, Lagos chapter, Cornelius Ojelabi, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, state cabinet members, House of Assembly members, LGA/LCDA Chairmen, APC executives among other party leaders

Sanwo-Olu explained that the inauguration was to raise a corps of 1,300 party members drawn from 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs/ and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs and 377 Wards in Lagos, who are charged with the responsibility of propagating the gospel of voting wisely and rightly in the interest of Nigeria “I am sure that through you, the message will cascade down to the zones, units and other structures, so that nobody in Lagos will be left out.”

The governor, in his address, stated: “Our country is the largest black nation on the face of the earth. The responsibility we shoulder is enormous. There is no doubt that the destiny of Africa, and of the entire black race, is tied to Nigeria’s destiny.

“If Nigeria makes it, Africa will make it. If Nigeria makes it, the world will feel the full and undeniable impact of the greatness of the black race, in all ramifications.

“Because of this huge responsibility, naturally, minds across the country and beyond are filled with all manner of thoughts about 2023.

“What does the year portend for Nigerian politics and our polity? Who will lead us in this critical phase of our journey to nationhood? How will Nigeria take her leadership role in the comity of nations?

“The answers to these critical questions are deeply connected with our mission here today, the purpose of our gathering. And what is that mission? It is the historic inauguration of the Working Committee of ABAT Movement, specially created for the actualization of the presidential dream of our leader and mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We live in very interesting times. Some parts of our dear country are troubled with insecurity. The economy needs a big push. Our young people need jobs, jobs and jobs. There are other challenges.

“Therefore, it is as clear as day that the person who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari should be able to continue from where he will stop next year and put in the work required to make Nigeria a truly unstoppable force among nations.

“That person must be a detribalized Nigerian, who has contacts all over the land, and believes in the unity of our people and in their ability to surmount all challenges. He must be a thoroughbred democrat, who respects the ideals of true federalism; He must be a true progressive – in word and in action.

“Above all, he must be a tested and trusted manager of men and resources whose capacity to lead this country is not in doubt. This is where the cap fits our revered leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, who performed creditably when he was in the saddle here in Lagos.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a wise choice that must not elude Nigeria in 2023. Take the message from street to street, village to village, town to town, city to city and region to region. Let it be loud and clear. The choice of who becomes the next President of our country is a vital issue that must not be left to chance. There is no time for speculation or permutation. The remarkable achievements of the Buhari administration must be sustained and improved upon, rather than being allowed to suffer reversal.

Fortunately, Asiwaju has announced his intention to run, and he is already leading from the front to show that he is capable. I have no doubt that with his experience as a great politician and a financial and administrative expert of note, Asiwaju will make Nigeria proud as President.

“You can begin to imagine the progress that we will experience in our democracy and economy with an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm of affairs of our dear nation.”

Charging the movement, Sanwo-Olu stated: “As your first assignment, I urge you to reach out to other support groups with a view to striking a workable line of fusion and/or collaboration.

“Also, go out there and encourage our people to obtain their Voters’ Cards so that they can vote in the elections coming up next year. Since the PVC is their right to choose who leads them to greatness, it is necessary that everyone should make the required sacrifice now that INEC has opened the window for.

“Take the message far and wide, from street to street, village to village, town to town and city to city. Let it be loud and clear – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu, is our man; he is the man.”

Other speakers, Obasa, Ogunlewe, Pedro, Solomon, among others, reeled out various achievements by Tinubu as governor and senator and urged Nigerians not to miss the golden opportunity because if given the chance, he would bring his wealth of experience, expertise to bear in restoring the glory of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Director General of the movement, Oyinlola Danmole, explained that main objective of the movemnent5 is to galvanise support across the federation for the enthronement of Tinubu presidency in 2023 elections.

“The ABAT Movement in all its dealings, shall accord the promotion of unity, peace and love, a pride of place, in all its activities. We believe the only solution to Nigeria’s myriads of problems is a good manager who can fix the economy and curb insecurity,” among others.