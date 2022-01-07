While others are merrily enjoying Christmas and New Year with family and friends as 2021 drew to an end, Ras Innovator, a world peace Ambassador, reggae musician and convener of RTV, Re-sound Tinubu Vanguard which is a part of Innovation Focus International, the sole musical pressure group for Jagaban -, embarked on tour of 36 states, in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, to showcase His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unprecedented achievements to the world, tagged : Love BAT Tours.

Souvenirs like, customized bags, bread, indomie noodles, cds and stickers are being freely shared, as the tour last.

When asked why Yuletide period? The unapologetic supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated that, 2023 is here and nothing / sacrifice is too much for a great leader of leaders, a peace and unity searcher for a nation and an economic colossus like Jagaban.

States already toured are : Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Kogi, FCT, Niger, Kaduna etc.

‘Jagaban is my musical godfather, as my first encounter with him during Beko anniversary at LTV8 in 2009, had been driving me on, on tour, as Jagaban remains the best choice as Nigeria’s President, among other contenders in 2023, the convener/reggae musician/lead vocalist of Ras Innovator and the fittest -world peace ambassadors- ..supporting UN on Peace, Diseases, hunger etc. .. opined.

The tour has so far been self funded with support and prayers from well wishers.

Hoping to make a triumphant entry into Lagos after the painstaking / most embarked tour for JAGABAN.

What keeps resonating in all states is, Tinubu, the next Nigeria’s President, Sai Tinubu etc. !

The tour is still on, we must accomplish this for Jagaban, Ras Innovator roars unequivocally.