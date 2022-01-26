*Collects N493bn in 2021

By Godwin Oritse

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, collected the sum of N493.7 billion, exceeding its revenue target of N350 billion by over 41 percent in 2021.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Uche Ejisieme, Comptroller of the Command, Mr Mohammed Musa, was quoted to have said that a new terminal, Classic III Bonded Terminal, opened under Tincan Island Command enhanced the cargo throughput and revenue collection of the Command.

According to the statement, “In the year under review, a total of 30,441 containers were transferred under the fast track, 58, 234 containers and vehicles were approved for transit from the Mother Port to Bonded Terminals. “With the successful implementation of a Standard Operational Procedure (S.O.P.) on barge movement, 36,496 containers were transported from Tincan Island Port Command through the waterways by barge to bonded terminals and free trade zone.

“Additionally, ratings of the compliance monitoring activities show that compliance levels improved significantly. Out of 166,903 Single Goods Declaration forms, SGDs registered in 2021, there were 2,484 (1.5%) interventions.

“This shows an enhanced compliance rating of about 63.4% and an improvement from the 2019 compliance rating of 15,295 (9.4%) out of 162,110 SGDs registered.

“In terms of Export, the total of tonnage of goods exported through Tincan Island Port for the year under review is 725,987.02MT with a total Free On Board, FOB, value of N142 million.”