By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin..

One of the lawyers representing the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, has urged members of the public to disregard the latest false alarm by an Ibadan-based blogger, Oriyomi Hamzat that he had gained access to a CCTV footage showing how Timothy Adegoke, the OAU Masters degree student, was allegedly murdered at Hilton Hotel.

The lawyer, Mr Abiodun Williams who warned the blogger against misleading members of the public described Mr Hamza’s story as “another lie from the pit of hell by a self-styled human rights advocate who has been inciting the public against Dr Ramon Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel.”

Mr Williams in the statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday said that the police has not released any official statement on the outcome of their investigations so far, adding that Dr Adedoyin was not in the hotel at the time of the incident and could not have been seen on any CCTV footage.

The statement reads, “We are aware that Mr Hamzat has spread so many wicked and ugly contradictory tales against Dr Adedoyin and his family since the unfortunate death of Mr Adegoke.

“We urge the public not to believe any of the lies, but allow the police to conclude their investigations to unravel the cause of Mr, Adegoke’s death and bring the culprits to justice.

“We can only advise Mr Hamzat and anyone with reliable information to contact the police and share such information with them and help speed up investigations to ensure justice for the late student and those presently in police custody over the matter.

The lawyer also called on the police to invite Mr Hamzat to assist in their investigations since he claims to know so much about the unfortunate death of Mr Adegoke.

“We don’t intend to join issues with Mr Hamzat on his hatchet job and efforts to incite the public against Dr Adedoyin over the unfortunate death of Adegoke.

“We think, however, that the police ought to involve him in their investigations since he claims to know so much about the incident.

The lawyer however noted that Mr Hamzat Oriyomi has no right to be peddling the ongoing wicked rumour that could not be established anywhere against Chief Rahmon Adedoyin with a view to crucifying him in the eyes of the public stressing that it’s only a properly constituted court that can do same.

“We will also like to remind Hamzat that only a properly constituted court of competent jurisdiction can pronounce an individual guilty of an offence of murder or any other offence at all, and this should be based on established facts and credible evidence; and not through wicked social media speculations, manipulations and concocted lies.”He said

Mr Williams said the Adedoyin family has noted Hamzat’s “wicked lies and constant criminal defamations” and that machinery has been set in motion to seek legal redress at the appropriate time.

Recall that Mr Hamzat had, in his recent viral post, claimed to have gained access to CCTV footage showing how Adegoke was murdered allegedly by Dr Adedoyin and his staff.

Vanguard News Nigeria