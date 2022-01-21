By Chinonso Alozie

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha, and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, on Friday, said thousands of Imo youths have been killed under the administration of Hope Uzodimma as governor.

Okorocha said this through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, while replying to Uzodimma who said Okorocha ordered the killing of an 11-year-old boy during the demolition of Ekeukwu market in the state.

Okorocha said Uzodimma’s statement was one of the ways he wanted to justify the killings of youths in the state.

According to Senator Okorocha, “We have read the Press Release, from Governor Hope Uzodinma, through his information Commissioner, Mbadiwe Emelumba, talking about an 11-year-old boy, Somtochukwu.

“ln the Release, Governor Uzodinma said that Okorocha ordered the killing of the 11-year old boy during the relocation of Ekeukwu market in Owerri. They failed to tell their audience what was the co-relation between the relocation of the Ekeukwu market and the death of the young lad. May his Gentle Soul continue to rest in the information of the LORD, Amen.

“Using the death of the innocent 11-year-old justify the carnage or massacre in lmo, under Gov Uzodimma only sowed the pitiable the government in lmo has degenerated.

“Okorocha did not go after those strongly opposed to his government for the 8 years he was governor. He didn’t go after the police icons behind the resistance to the relocation of the Ekeukwu market. Then, he should not have bosom against an innocent boy. A very tender and innocent boy. 11- year old boy

“The operators of the camp hope government in,lmo have become very insensitive. Otherwise, they would not have imagined using the boy to justify their wickedness to the people of the lmo State.

“The government in lmo is just a counterfeit of what a state government should be. They have been trying to explain away or justify the mindless killing of lmo people under their government. Thousands of more people have lost their lives under the gov camp hope of Uzodinma, including vibrant and potential youths, Men, Women and traditional rulers. In their thousands.”

“There is nothing lmo state and her people have not seen since Chief Uzodinma became governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, invasion, rituals. What they never witnessed when the righteous ones were in power or on the throne.

“The government of governor Uzodinma is not bothered that since 1976, when lmo was created, this is the only time lmo people would be slaughtered in their thousands like chickens. And the governor and his government are not bothered about the ugly development,” Okorocha said.