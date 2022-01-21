Following the huge success that followed the highly and keenly contested Oyo State Man and Youth of The Year, a project on which The Ayo George Events served as a consultant, the company has unveiled plans to activate a similar award in Ekiti and Kano States.

Speaking in an interview after the winners of both awards have emerged in Oyo State, the Managing Director of the event company, Amb. Ayo George said “as a company, we feel very privileged to have been appointed by Lewaj Africa Limited and Ibadan Media, to serve as consultants to the project. We saw the prospect of the project and the value therein. There are influential people in Oyo State, and it was fair to have had them nominated and voted for. The end result was a product of influence. For both winners, influence came to bear on their respective results”, he said.

George speaking further said, “we are taking this same model to Ekiti and Kano State in April and May respectively. There are Men and Women in these states that their influence has been largely under-reported or under-celebrated, this kind of project will give the needed projection, visibility, leverage and perception for the nominees. These values will rub off on the host cities and other residents as well”.

The Ekiti and Kano Men of The Year will emerge via an online paid voting platform owned by a Fintech Company called WATU, offering payment gateways and various financial services.