Super congratulations to Emmanuella Adejoh a 200 Level student from the University of Abuja, studying “Guidance and counseling”, she emerged as the WINNER of the Boomplay Campus Music Star competition, taking home the grand prize worth 10 Million Naira.

The first-runner up Iroenyenwa Nzubechukwu from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, studying Mass communication and Godswill Sarah Iruoma from Yaba College Of Technology, studying Hospitality Management; came in third place.

The Boomplay Campus Music Star Top 3; Sarah, Emmanuella, Nzubechukwu with their cheques (left-right).

The competition was prestigiously judged by Wonderland queen Teni, superstar OAP Do2dtun, & renowned producer Philkeyz. They cut down through the 10 amazing talents who made it to the finale.

Teniola Apata (Teni Makanaki) presented the winner’s cheque to Emmanuella Adejoh from the University of Abuja.

A big shoutout to the official partner of The Boomplay Campus Music Star competition Season 1: SHAREit Lite, Vskit and media partner, Trace TV.

The top 10 had loads of fun and impactful interactions during their time in Lagos, Nigeria. From a master class training session and team bonding to attending the press conference and community display of their talents and the grand finale day.