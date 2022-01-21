By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, known in Hausa language as Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nijeria (TEKAN) has charged Christians to actively participate in politics and vie for political positions so that “they can shine the light of Christ in the political arena that is being engulfed by darkness.”

TEKAN also tasked her leaders and Christian Lawyers to act against anti-Christian attitudes in the government policies which are suppressive to Christians.

TEKAN comprises of 15-member Churches and two Associates which includes CRC-N, COCIN, EYN, UMCN, ERCC, LCCN, NKST, RCCN, NRC, HEKAN, ECCN, ANCA, MBCN, UMCA and CEFN with Anglican Communion of Nigeria as well as Presbyterian Church Nigeria as associates.

The body pointed out some suppressive policies like “the forceful marriage of Christian girls in Nigeria and demolition of churches in Kano, Maiduguri, Lagos, Kaduna and other parts of the country.”

The Fellowship, in a communique issued at the end of its 66th General Assembly with theme: “Only by Thy Spirit,” held at Gembu, Taraba State from the 12th to the 17th of January, 2022 also urged its members to be united, show genuine love towards one another, be law-abiding and pray for an end to all forms of atrocities threatening the peace of the nation.

The communique signed by Rev. Caleb Ahima and Rev. Moses Ebuga, TEKAN President and General Secretary respectively, asked that gender equity be encouraged at all levels of the fellowship and also called for intense prayers for a peaceful election and a better Nigeria.

It reads in part, “… Gender equity should be encouraged at all levels of the fellowship, since God created human beings in His image as male and female to complement each other. The Assembly resolves to eschew bad politics, pursuit of money, ethnicity, unhealthy rivalry, religious bigotry, and all vices which threaten the unity of the Church in Nigeria.

“The fellowship admonishes all member Churches to devise means for youth empowerment…, this will further reduce redundancy, waywardness and other vices common with youths today. Youths should be taught godliness and contentment so that they can be productive and not be carried away by worldly desires…

“In addition to getting PVCs for voting, members are advised to be fully involved in politics by joining political parties of their choice as card-carrying members, come out en-masse and vote during elections and also vie for political positions.

“… the Assembly frowns at the poor conditions of roads in the country and lopsided employment and appointments under the present leadership in the country…”