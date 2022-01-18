Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Magistrate Asiru Ayeni of an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court, Osun State on Tuesday committed one Peter Igwe, 19, to cleaning and sweeping court premises for 5 days after admitting to smoking Indian hemp.

Peter, who was not represented, was docked before the court on two-count bordering on possession and smoking of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Police prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullah said the offences contravened sections 249(d) and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

He also told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 17, 2022, around 3:00 am at Temitope Quarters, Ita-Osa Area, Ile-Ife.

According to Abdullahi, the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause disturbance when he engaged in smoking of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in the area.

He added that the defendant was unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp which he could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about it.

However, Peter admitted to smoking Indian hemp but denied being in possession of the substance.

In his ruling, Ayeni discharged and acquitted him on the count of possession and found him guilty of smoking hemp.

He added that considering the fact that the convict has no previous criminal record and could still be useful to society, hence committed him to community service within the court.

