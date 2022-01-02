Says list on social media fake

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has disclosed that it is contacting successful applicants for the state’s teacher’s recruitment exercise via mobile phone numbers.

This is as it warned residents, especially applicants for the recruitment to disregard a shortlisted list of successful candidates circulating on social media, describing it as fake.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education’s information officer, Roseline Olawuni on Sunday stated that Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin noted that the Ministry has not released any list to the public, adding that the one thousand successful applicants are already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.

It reads further, “It has been brought to the notice of the State Government that a fake list of shortlisted candidates for the Osun Teacher’s Recruitment is trending on the social media.

“I want to state in strong terms that the purported list of successful candidates did not emanate from the Ministry of Education and the names and examination numbers are not the same with what we have in our porter. Whatever list that is trending out there is fake and remains the handiwork of mischief makers and should be disregarded accordingly.

“Let me use this medium to stress again that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola remains committed to revamping the State’s education sector and the recruitment of qualified teachers will not be compromised in any form”.

