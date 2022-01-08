The disciples of late Senior Prophet TB Joshua have continued his legacy by giving out massively in humility to the poor, less privileged, disabled, widows and down-trodden in the society.

Just last week, it was reported that they gave out 250 Bags of rice and a sum of N1.5 Million to the disabled in Lagos.

Following that trend as Prophet TB Joshua did when he was alive, the disciples stormed Egbeda area of Lagos state today Saturday, 9th of January, 2022 to reach out to nothing less than over 300 widows with 250 bags of rice and cash gift of over N1 Million.

During the presentation, one of the disciples, Evangelist Joseph encouraged the widows not to be despaired because they have lost their spouses but they should look up to Jesus Christ and trust in his goodness

He quoted words from Prophet TB Joshua’s message to the widows titled The Chief Husband Man, while urging the widows to always rely on Jesus because He cares for the weak, the rejected and other vulnerable people.

‘’ If I may quote our mentor, Prophet TB Joshua in his message to widows: The Chief Husband Man. He said Jesus Christ is The Chief Husband Man. Jesus cares for the weak, the rejected and other vulnerable people. (Psalm 68:5) He is the Father of the fatherless and Husband to the widows. The fact that you have lost your spouse does not mean you should despair, no! As a Child of God, you only need to trust in His Goodness. (Isaiah 54:5-6) You can look unto Jesus, the Chief Husband Man of the house and gather the broken pieces of the marriage. He knows how to make up for the loss of your loved one because Jesus is the compassionate Healer of our wounds. So let His compassion check your passion today. In Luke 7:11-15 Jesus saw a widow, her only son was dead and she was weeping. Jesus said to her, “Weep not, for I am involved in your affair.” How you manage your situation is what matters.

Whether we die or live, we are permanently married to Christ; When death strikes, He alone is able to comfort and rehabilitate the surviving member of the union so that he or she can stand up under the circumstances. So what is your situation? Are you in want as a result of your widowhood? Look unto Jesus, He is your Father and a Friend closer than a brother. Cheer up for God in His Sacred Temple, cares for orphans and widows; always prepared to meet their needs.’’

He further noted that caring to the widows, orphans and less privileged has always been part of Prophet TB Joshua, therefore the importance of continuing the legacy

‘’ Caring for the widows, orphans and other less privileged in the society has always been a part of Prophet TB Joshua’s charitable activities. And we his Disciples, with the assistance of our wonderful supporters, have come here today in continuation of his benevolence, with bags of rice and cash gifts for you and your families this new year, 2022.’’

After the presentation, the elated widows were moved to tears as the gifts came to them as a huge surprise.

One of them, Olabisi Olabode revealed that she has been watching the philanthropic act of Prophet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV but has never been a beneficiary until today. She prayed for the disciples and ask God to keep their families.

‘’I am very happy with what is happening today, I pray TB Joshua continues to rejoice with the angels. I pray his disciples live long. This is the first time I will be witnessing this in our area but I know TB Joshua gives to the widows because I watch it on Emmanuel TV, I pray God continues to protect his family’’

Another widow, Bosede Samuel explained that she used to visit SCOAN to received bags of rice, cash gifts from Prophet TB Joshua and expressed joy that the disciples continued to good works of the man of God. She prayed for them and asked God to continue blessing them.

‘’I love what happened today. When Prophet TB Joshua was alive, we always go to his church to collect rice and money. Whenever we go, they take good care of us, we eat and enjoy ourselves. I’m very happy his disciples continued this legacy and I pray God repays them in many folds.’’

Furthermore, the disciples appreciated the widows for receiving their gifts and promised to continue reaching out to them often.

‘’Please take note: We are not the ones blessing you by what we have to give today, rather you are the ones blessing us by accepting our gifts. Why? Because the Bible says, it is more blessed to give than to receive. More also, the man of God said, giving offers us an opportunity to reshape our destinies. So we thank you our mothers for blessing us, for accepting these gifts. This is just the beginning and we trust God Almighty the great Provider will continue the supply in Jesus name’’