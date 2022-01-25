Tayo Oyetibo LP, TOLP, and Twelve Legal have announced the merger of law practice as the expanded firm, comprising both firms, will continue under the practice name of Tayo Oyetibo LP.

In a statement by Olubukola Ojuri, Tayo Oyetibo LP said: “With this merger, the Managing Counsel of Twelve Legal, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, has joined the board of partners of Tayo Oyetibo LP as a partner.

ALSO READ: Why is divorce rate on the rise?

“Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, an alumnus of the University of Leeds, University of Bristol and the Institute of Maritime Law at the University of Southampton, brings his wealth of experience and skills in international arbitration and commercial law to the expanded firm.

“Mofesomo is valued for his work in advising and representing clients with respect to dispute resolution and transactional matters across several market sectors. We are pleased to have him on board.”

Vanguard News Nigeria