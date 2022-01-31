By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State University, Jalingo has conferred an honorary Doctorate degree on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

This was conferred on the governor during the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th combined convocation of the tertiary institution in Jalingo, Taraba state Capital.

The Board Chairman of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Com. Najeem Usman Yasin, and former Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Mahmud Mohammed were also recipients of the honorary Doctorate degrees.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients of the honorary Doctorate Degrees, governor Okowa said he was delighted to be among the few eminent Nigerians selected.

He described Taraba State University as one of the fastest growing tertiary institution in the country, and pledged to support the institution where necessary.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vincent Ado- Tenebe said of the 8,525 graduates, 49 bagged first class degrees.