Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (right); Council Chairman, Ughelli North L.GA, Godwin Adode (left) and chairman, Uwheru Community, Chief MacPherson Igbedi addressing the Governor when he, (the Governor) visited scene of the Gas Explosion at Ohoro, Uwheru community in Ughelli North LGA on Thursday

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, called for immediate assessment of the cause of the petroleum product tanker explosion, which razed down no fewer than 25 houses and destroyed valuables worth millions of naira in Ohoror community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night in the community located along Warri-Portharcout Expressway, reportedly claimed two lives in the two trucks involved in the explosion.

Okowa made the call when he visited the scene of the incident.

He commiserated with the community on the tragedy and gave assurance that government would take steps to cushion the effect of the inferno on victims.

The governor said that no effort would be spared in putting out the fire completely and directed the State Director of Fire Service to remain on ground untill the fire was completely extinguished and other oil trucks posing a threat to the community were evacuated.

The governor who was accompanied by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori and Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, commended the Fire Service for prompt response and advised the community to keep off from the fire scene in addition to being vigilant to avoid loss of lives as government was working hard to contain the spread of the explosion.

Briefing the governor earlier, the state’s Director of Fire Services, Mr Eugene Oziwele, said that his men were alerted at dawn and he quickly mobilized to the community.

He added that fire-fighting trucks were mobolised from Ughelli to ensure that the fire was extinguished completely.

Also briefing the governor, President-General of Uwheru Kingdom, Chief Macpherson Igbedi, said that no fewer than 20 houses were gutted by the fire and appealed for more efforts in evacuating an abandoned tanker laden with gas from exploding.

He said two trucks conveying gas and diesel rammed into each other at the Ohoror junction before the explosion occurred.

The Chairman of Ughelli North Council, Chief Godwin Adode, was on hand to conduct the governor round the affected area.