The Youth Initiative for Sustainable Leadership and Good Governance has called on Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to contest the office of the President, noting that he has “the leadership qualities and vast experience in governance to lead the country.”

The Youth Initiative added that besides his qualities and experience, Tambuwal has been at the forefront of building bridges between parts of the country by promoting anti-ethnic, anti-religious and anti-sectional politics.

The Initiative noted these points in a statement by the National Chairman, Mr. Ike Uche, and National Secretary, Prince Zayyanu Marafa, after its annual general meeting tagged “Youth as the Catalysts of Sustainable Development” in Abuja on Monday.

His experience

They “called on the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Mutawallen Sokoto, to contest for the office of the President in 2023.

“This is because of his leadership qualities and his vast experience in governance, being a lawyer and legal expert who rose to become a life bencher.

“And as a legislator per excellence he rose through the ranks to become the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives and subsequently a two-term governor.

“This implies that he has a lot of experience in all arms of government, the judiciary, legislature and executive.

“Tambuwal is a true nationalist, who believes in the unity of Nigeria.

“He has been at the forefront of building bridges between parts of the country by promoting anti-ethinic, anti-religious and anti-sectional politics in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, he has age advantage as he has just clocked 56; it is believed that Nigeria needs a vibrant leader who is relatively young, strong and agile.”

His achievements

Listing his achievements, Youth Initiative said as the Speaker, Tambuwal used his political talent to deepen the country’s democracy by strengthening the principle of separation of powers as well as asserting the independence of the legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

“As governor, he further displayed his political sagacity by embarking on several developmental projects in critical sectors.

“These include education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and urban and rural development among others, some of which include the state-of-the-art Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, two ongoing fly over bridges, three premier hospitals and several others.

“Tambuwal, as governor, has expectedly prioritised youth and women by engaging them in governance and politics.

“It is evident by the appointment of a 32-year-old as a member of state executive council and several others as his special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

“In terms of women inclusion in governance, a number of them are appointed as commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries, directors general, SSAs, special assistants and three councillors each in every of the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

“We, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the youth, to support the candidature of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to achieve a sustainable leadership and good governance in Nigeria.”

…decries insecurity

The group also note “with dismay the current security and economic situation in the country and the alarming rate of youth unemployment and poverty.

“As such, we call on the Nigerian government to step up its game against bandits and insurgents and do whatever it takes to nip this menace in the bud.

“We further call on the government to provide an enabling environment for young people to be gainfully employed by providing them with accessible and interest free loans after their youth service to start up small and medium businesses.”

