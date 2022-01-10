2022 begins baring gifts and one of key things to be excited about is the brand new talk show hosted by creative industry vet Efe Omorogbe tagged The Spot.

Having made a mark as a creative and an executive, The Spot presents Efe Omorogbe and the gang a platform to vibe with a line up of illustrious impact makers and culture shapers with inspiring stories and intriguing perspectives.

The informal setting, warm rapport and robust exchanges throw up some of the most frank and fun conversations ever filmed and makes The Spot a breath of fresh air within the talk show/podcast space.

Season 1 of The Spot features guests like Edi Lawani, Olakunle Soriyan, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Kwame, Timi Dakolo, Ibukun Abidoye, Ufuoma Dogun and Toyin Taiwo. The expansive catchment of Season 1 personalities also includes the likes of Titi Kuti, Lily Aninyei, Remy Adan, Ill Bliss, Baba Agba, Felix Duke, Ayeni the Great and Izu Ojukwu. Co-hosting duty is shared amongst Funmi Dakum, Helen Abutu and Osarhiemen “Phenom” Omorogbe.

The Spot, a Buckwyld Media production, debuts on Houston-based Afrovibes TV on January 3, 2022 at 12pm CET or 7:00pm Nigerian time. Other platforms will be announced soon.